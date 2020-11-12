Poloncarz: Keep Thanksgiving celebration confined to your household

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With coronavirus cases surging in Erie County over the past two weeks, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz held the first in a series of resumed COVID-19 briefings on Thursday. And he had a clear request for people who are making their Thanksgiving plans.

“We are advising the public to limit holiday gatherings, starting with at least Thanksgiving, to only your household,” Poloncarz said.

The request marks a doubling down on concerns over gatherings. On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo banned any mass grouping greater than 10 people.

“We all know if everybody in Erie County decided they were going to have a large gathering, it would be pretty near impossible for us to police that,” Poloncarz admitted.

“This is the first time that I’ve been exposed to any government agency trying to control what happens inside a house,” attorney and Constitutional expert Paul Cambria said of Cuomo’s new order.

“If somebody came to my door and said, ‘I want to come in and inspect how many people are in your house,’ I would say, ‘Well where is your search warrant?'” he added.

Legality aside, Poloncarz argues it’s incumbent upon everyone to adhere to gathering limits for the good of the greater community.

“Too many people like to talk about me. Too many people like to talk about I. ‘You’re infringing on my rights. I have a Constitutional right to do what I want,'” Poloncarz said. “We have to think about we. We are all in this together.”