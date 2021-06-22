Poloncarz: Low voter turnout in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- Turn-out for Tuesday’s elections was very low, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. He went on to call it terrible and said it was doubtful that 20-percent of voters cast a ballot.



The Democratic Elections Chairman Jeremy Zellner said voters often don’t pack the polls like they would for a general election.



“We generally have a low turnout this election cycle right after the presidential as is and you’ve got the fact that we’re coming to the end of a global pandemic. People have been in the house and not paying attention to politics. And want to get out and be with their friends and gathering right now. Politics and campaigns are not at their forefront.”



Zellner says that early voting this year made it easier for voters to cast their ballots.