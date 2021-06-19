Poloncarz: No new coronavirus cases in Erie County Friday

(NEXSTAR) – On June 16, Rian Kanouff set out to raise awareness for an issue he feels very passionately about. And he did it by stripping down to his birthday suit and jumping out of a plane — repeatedly — in the hopes of setting a new world record.

“The idea to break this record came from truly wanting to find a way to bring about awareness for something I believe is tremendously overlooked by society: mental health and suicide prevention,” said Kanouff, an avid skydiver and motivational speaker who has completed nearly 600 dives over the last four years.