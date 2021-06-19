Poloncarz: No new coronavirus cases in Erie County Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County is working hard to stop the spread and Saturday county executive Mark Poloncarz shared some good news.
On Friday, June 18 the county reported zero cases of coronavirus. The seven-day total of confirmed cases was reported at 48.
Tremendous news from @ECDOH: for Friday, June 18, ECDOH confirmed 0 new COVID-19 cases (not a typo …..really zero).— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 19, 2021
Total Confirmed Cases in the past 7 Days: 48
Total New Cases in the Past 7 Days per 100,000 Persons = 5.2.
