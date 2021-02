BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says some people are double-booking appointments for the COVID-19 shot, some even more than double.

Poloncarz tweeted this is making it difficult for many people to “book” their first vaccine appointments.

In at least one case, Poloncarz says someone took up 7-different appointment times with the county health department.

View his tweets below:

The reason given for scheduling multiple doses vary, but it is unfair to everyone else if a person schedules multiple first doses with @ECDOH and other providers. Please do not hoard appointments. When you have your first appointment be happy and don't schedule more. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/uEXAYE0hQV — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) February 17, 2021

He’s asking county residents to make just one appointment for the vaccine.