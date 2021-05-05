Poloncarz: Sahlen Field could reopen at full capacity if only fully vaccinated fans are allowed inside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says Sahlen Field could open at full capacity if they only let vaccinated fans inside.

He says the governor’s announcement follows up his plan to allow full capacity at the Bills’ Highmark Stadium for vaccinated fans this fall.

“Sahlen Field could be full of fans watching the Yankees and Red Sox this summer if we went to 100% fully vaccinated. I support that, I let the team know that today and when it comes to the Bills and Sabres I am in the same position I was earlier. We want to have a full house and we’ll do that with everyone being vaccinated there and the governor pretty much agreed with me saying this is the way to go,” said Poloncarz.

Last month, Poloncarz announced those plans to only allow vaccinated fans at Bills games.

At the time, Cuomo had said he didn’t think the county executive had the power to make this decision.