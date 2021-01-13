Poloncarz says 10 fans were removed from Colts game at Bills Stadium for not wearing masks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says 10 people were thrown out of the January 9 Bills game for not wearing their masks.

Polonacarz says one of those people was arrested for trying to get back into the stadium.

He says people who don’t follow the rules will be punished.

“If you’re going to Saturday’s game, wear your damn mask for the whole time and you will be having a great time. don’t take your mask off and think you will be able to do this without a mask, wear your mask and you’ll enjoy the bills game and we will all root them on to victory.” Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive

Poloncarz says people must respect the rules, so more fans can be allowed into the stadium.