Poloncarz seeking answers about Marlins outbreak; number of positive cases reportedly rises

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two weeks before the Miami Marlins are scheduled to play the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has sent Major League Baseball a list of comments and questions regarding a reported outbreak in the Marlins clubhouse.

“We are waiting to hear back from Major League Baseball in response to the questions and comments that we provided to them, on how they’re going to ensure safety,” Poloncarz said. He did not say specifically what questions he asked.

Poloncarz said he was expecting to hear back from the Blue Jays and Major League Baseball late Tuesday or Wednesday.

“We do know that New York State guidance says (the Marlins) must be quarantined because they’re coming from a state with an outbreak and they have an outbreak themselves,” Poloncarz pointed out.

According to an ESPN report, 17 members of the Marlins organization have now tested positive for COVID-19 over the past five days. The team’s scheduled games through Sunday have been postponed, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday afternoon. Their August 11th game against Toronto is scheduled to be the first of 25 games the Blue Jays play at Sahlen Field this year. It would be the first major league game in the City of Buffalo since 1915.

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday invited Major League Baseball to play even more games in the Empire State.

“I understand the challenge they’re facing,” Cuomo said. “New York State could host any Major League Baseball game that any teams want to play. They could play those games in our stadiums.”

Under that idea, players would fly into New York and report right to a quarantine hotel. There, they would be tested. If they test positive, they would be allowed to play. If they test negative, they would have to leave the state, Cuomo said.

“It’s very restrictive,” Cuomo admitted. “You can only come in to play ball, and you must agree before you come to a mandatory quarantine in a hotel.”

Major League Baseball did not immediately respond to Cuomo’s offer.

