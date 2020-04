(WIVB)-Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has a message for people throwing used personal protective equipment on the ground. Don’t be a jerk.

Poloncarz wants to remind everyone throwing used equipment on the ground is not only littering, but you could be risking the health of city workers who need to clean it up, or even kids playing in our parks.



If you’re using protective equipment like gloves, throw it in a garbage can.