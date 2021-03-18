Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents of Buffalo’s 14207 zip code scheduled for Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site will be held Friday for residents of Buffalo’s North District (14207 zip code).

The appointment-only clinic will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Avenue in Buffalo.

According to a Thursday press release from Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s office, that zip code was not among the ten priority zip codes whose residents were eligible for initial vaccinations at the state’s Delavan-Grider Community Center vaccination site.

Appointments for the Northwest Community Center one-day clinic can be made by calling the Center at (716)- 876-8108, Extension 10.