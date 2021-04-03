Popular craft beer market plans to expand across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you don’t know the name Fattey Beer Company yet, you probably will soon. The popular craft beer market already has three locations across Western New York and you’ll soon see three more.

“We look for stuff other people don’t have,” Nik Fattey said, the founder of the company.

Fattey Beer Company brings craft beer from all over the country, and world, to WNY.

“We have beer from China, we have beer from Denmark, we have beer from New Zealand… Canada.”

Nik Fattey founded the company in his hometown of Hamburg in 2017. Two years later, he opened up a spot in Downtown Buffalo, and last year, during the pandemic, he expanded to the Village of Orchard Park.

“We opened up our Orchard Park location in August… and we’ve never had anyone drink a beer at the bar.”

When the pandemic hit, employees hit the pavement and started delivering beer everywhere in Erie and Niagara Counties for free. And while doing so, they realized there was a huge demand up north and down south for their product.

So, coming soon, there will be a Fattey Beer Co in the Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda and another down in Ellicottville.

“The plan has been to grow and bring that experience to different communities for sure.”

And food is getting added to the mix too.

Across the street from the Orchard Park location on N. Buffalo St. will be a Mexican restaurant called Flaco Taco. The name doesn’t just rhyme, but it’s also a play on words with the founder’s last name.

“Flaco actually means skinny in Spanish, so Fattey Beer… skinny taco.”

Flaco Taco will serve up fresh tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas, margaritas and more. And it will be a hub for making fresh chips and salsa, and other handheld food items that can be sent to and enjoyed at the other Fattey Beer locations.

All three new locations are expected to open in late May, early June this year.

And Nik Fattey says don’t expect this to be the end of the expansion.

“We have more plans for more spots to do more things so hopefully keep growing,” he said. “We have great people: great workers, great customers, great beer. So as long as that keeps going, we’ll be ok.”