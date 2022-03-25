BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo staple is bouncing back under new ownership.

The Hatch and William K’s restaurant turned off the lights and shut its doors when the pandemic first started. Now, two years later, a new owner is hoping to breathe new life into the waterfront spot.

“It’s Buffalo progressing,” said restaurateur Angelo Canna Jr. “This year we’ll do all concessions. It will just be concession foods. Then we’ll try our best for the next year to open up William K’s under a different name. It will be casual, it will be new, it will be fresh.”

Canna owns several restaurants throughout Western New York. He was the only person to respond with plans for the business to the city’s request for proposals.

“He’s identified at least 200,000 dollars of investment that he’s putting into this of his own money, and for that I think it’s definitely due for a longer term so there’s consistency both for him to run this business and get a return on investment for the city and the general public,” said Department of Public Works Commissioner Mike Finn.

Canna and the city agreed to a five year contract with the ability of renewing up to two years.

The owner said he hopes to have the concessions part of the business open by the beginning of May.

“A lot of people are used to going to the Hatch and formerly what was William K’s,” said Mayor Byron Brown. “People, certainly, during the pandemic missed it. As we are coming out of the pandemic and getting back to normal, this is going to be a great amenity for residents and visitors.”

Canna said he got the keys to the building Friday and plans to start construction over the weekend.