Portion of Exchange St. in Attica to close Tuesday as new waterline is installed

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new waterline is going in on Exchange Street in the Village of Attica, leaving a portion of the road closed for three days.

Starting July 6 at 7 a.m. and running until July 9 at 3 p.m., Exchange will be closed between the Northfolk Southern Railroad Crossing and the Attica Rodeo Grounds to all traffic. This includes emergency vehicles.

The Department of Public Works will be installing a new waterline near Village Memorial Park.

Attica Police say to get on Exchange Street, head south of the Rodeo Grounds, and detour through Rt. 98 south to Dunbar Road then north on Exchange Street.

Police say residents will be allowed access in the area.