Portions of I-290 to close for road work starting December 18

AMHERST, TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The New York State Department of Transportation says portions of Interstate 290 in the Towns of Amherst and Tonawanda will close for roadwork.

The DOT says roadwork is expected to begin on December 18 at 9 p.m. and is expected to end around 6 a.m.

The DOT provided specific lane closure details below:

All lanes will be closed on the westbound I-290 from Exit 3, US Route 62 (Niagara Falls Boulevard) to Exit 1 A/B, NY Route 384 (Delaware Avenue). Motorists will be expected to follow a posted detour from US Route 62 (Niagara Falls Boulevard) to NY Route 324 (Sheridan Drive) then to NY Route 384 (Delaware Avenue).

They also say eastbound I-290 will be closed from Exit 1, Elmwood Avenue, to Exit 2, NY Route 425 (Colvin Boulevard). Motorists will be expected to follow a posted detour from NY Route 384 (Delaware Avenue) to NY Route 324 (Sheridan Drive) to US Route 62 (Niagara Falls Boulevard).

The state says the construction is weather-sensitive and changes to the timeline are possible based on weather conditions.

NYS is reminding drivers to move over a lane when possible to avoid roadside vehicles and obey work zone traffic laws.