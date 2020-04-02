Positive cases of COVID-19 climbs to 945 in Erie County, deaths now stand at 26

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)

APRIL 4, 2020, 8:31 P.M.

As of 8:31 p.m on Saturday, the Erie County Health Department is reporting 945 cases of coronavirus. 143 new cases have been confirmed since yesterday. The number of deaths have increased to 26.

The recovery total is 161.

APRIL 3, 2020, 8:00 P.M.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, the Erie County Department of Health says there are now 22 COVID-19 deaths.

The number of positive cases remain at 802.

141 people have recovered and 639 people are currently in isolation.

The county provided a chart of the age ranges and genders of those who have died from the virus:

APRIL 2, 2020 7 P.M.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says final reports for Thursday show confirmed cases are at 734 now and 614 of these cases are active and each person is in isolation.

The City of Buffalo has the most confirmed cases at 304.

APRIL 2, 2020 3 P.M.

Erie County officials announced several additional COVID-19 deaths this afternoon.

Now, the total deaths sit at 19, up from 12.

The county started the day with 603 total positive cases that’s now risen to 727.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted saying 101 people have recovered, as well as 128 individuals being hospitalized.

61 of those indiviudals were in the ICU, with 58 of them on airway assit.

He reports more than 2000 residents have been tested so far.

Poloncarz also tweeted, “Nearly every town in Erie County has had at least one (1) confirmed case. The only way to avoid coming into contact with someone who may have it is to follow our advice and #StayHome to #StopTheSpread.”

County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein urges people to call ahead before showing up to any medical facility, including the ER, if you suspect you have COVID-19, feel you’ve been exposed, or are symptomatic.

Dr. Burstein is also warning restaurant owners with outdoor spaces that they must still follow the social distancing guidelines even with nicer weather on the way. She says the county will enforce the rules.

The commissioner says families should come up with a plan and backup plan when or if a member test positive for COVID-19. The plan should include separating sick people from the healthy in the house, avoiding sharing spaces and items.