Positive COVID-19 case puts Niagara University Women’s Basketball activities on hold

Local News

by: Patrick Ryan

Posted: / Updated:
Niagara University Generic_1557453358884.JPG.jpg

FILE

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara University says their women’s basketball team is pausing all activities because a member of their personnel has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Tweet from the team today, they say all team activities will pause because of “a positive COVID-19 test among the program’s Tier 1 personnel.”

The women’s team activities on pause include games against St. Peter’s College on December 11 and 12 and Fairfield on December 18 and 19, which have been postponed.

The university says they are following all COVID-19 guidelines to keep their athletes and staff safe.

View the tweet below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss