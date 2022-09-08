AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews are investigating a power surge causing several outrages at the University at Buffalo North Campus.

An alert went out Thursday morning, alerting the community that some buildings at the Amherst campus are running on generator power due to the surge. No fires or injuries were reported, according to UB.

The Lockwood Library was evacuated due to reports of smoke in the building. The fire department gave the building an “all clear” just after 11 a.m.

Facilities crews are still investigating outages.