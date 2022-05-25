WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Support for the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue continues to pour in.

Tonight, Bills safety Jordan Poyer, partnering with ECMC, held a virtual golf tournament at The Dome in Williamsville. All proceeds are going to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivor Fund.

“This is my sixth year out here in Buffalo. I definitely feel like it’s home,” Poyer said. “[I’ll do] whatever I can do to help.”

Poyer has been working with ECMC when it comes to substance abuse and mental health resources. This comes after opening up with his own struggles and battles with alcoholism.

Originally, that’s what the event’s proceeds were going toward. But that changed after the racist massacre that happened on Buffalo’s East Side nearly two weeks ago.

“We decided, obviously, it was more appropriate today for the funds to go to the 5/14 Survivor Fund,” said ECMC President & CEO Tom Quatroche. “We are part of this community and it’s been a rough couple of weeks. We really hope these dollars can bring some hope to some of the folks.”

Poyer said after everything that happened, this was a small way to help.

“It’s a tough world we’re living in right now. And like I said, just being able to bring the community together, people together, and try to love each other – that’s my main goal. I just want to do everything I can in order to help,” he said.

If you would like to donate to organizations supporting the victims and community following this shooting, find ways to help here.