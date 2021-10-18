Prayer vigil held at Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Monday night, people came out to pray for the protection of the Outer Harbor.

They’re against the state building a new amphitheater there.

This “Prayer vigil” was hosted by the Interfaith Climate Justice Community.

Organizers say the Outer Harbor should not be used for big events – they believe it should be a sanctuary for nature.

Last week, state officials told us they had been planning this events center for five years and have worked with environmental groups.

Construction is set to begin this fall and wrap up by Sept. 2023.