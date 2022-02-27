(WIVB) — Premier Group stores are pulling Russian products from their shelves amid the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

The company’s three independently owned locations in Amherst, Williamsville and Orchard Park are doing away with Russian-made products indefinitely. The company said this symbolic gesture is their way of standing in solidarity with Ukraine.

“As the world grapples with this Russian aggression and countries contemplate sanctions to punish the Russian regime for its actions, the Premier Group stores would like to make it clear with this symbolic removal of Russian products that they #StandwithUkraine,” a spokesperson said.

Premier added that they do carry Ukrainian vodkas in their stores.

Liquor stores in the United States and Canada have also removed Russian-made products from their shelves.