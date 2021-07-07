Preparations underway as Fantasy Island becomes Splash World

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–The company that purchased the Fantasy Island property has been busy trying to get it ready for the 2021 summer season.



Project directors with Indiana Beach say they’re getting very close to opening the water park for guests. With the former setup, visitors would have to cross through the entire property to get to the water park.

Now, Tom Crisci with Indiana Beach, says they will have a separate entrance for visitors, which will lead directly to the attractions that are open at Splash World that will be right off the main parking lot.



Crisci also says it’s important for visitors to keep in mind they have a lot of work ahead of them.



“Again, it’s not an overnight thing. It’s not a one-year thing. You will see significant changes, now and at Splash World when you come this year. But you will definitely see improvements in the amusement park side.”



Crisci says they are looking to hire lifeguards and supervisors for splash world. He anticipates the water park will be open by mid to late July. The rest of the park won’t be open until 2022. Crisci says there are some people who have been trying to break into the amusement park. He says there is security on the property and advises people to wait until the official opening.