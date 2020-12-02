Preparing your car for winter

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you and your car ready to drive in the snow? AAA Western and Central New York shared some tips to keep you safe on the road this winter.

When winter weather is dished out, it often comes with a side of car trouble. Dan Fisher sees it first hand, working for AAA the past 15 years.

“Number one is the battery,” said Fisher. “Battery is the cause of breakdowns each winter.”

He’s says plenty of batteries die without warning the first cold day of the season, so it’s important to be prepared.

“You can pack some jumper cables if you find a good samaritan you can your car going on the side of the road yourself,” said Elizabeth Carey of AAA WCNY.

AAA also recommends checking your tires before heading out on that first snow covered drive. “Take a quarter upside down, dip it in the tread there and if you can see the tip of Washington’s head there , then it’s time for your tires to get replaced,” said Fisher.

He says to keep an eye on your vehicle’s antifreeze and be sure to top of your windshield wiper fluid, throughout the winter.

Another good idea is to pack a bag with the essentials to leave in your car, incase you get stuck. That could include water bottles, food, warm clothing and a phone charger.”

If you do get stuck, AAA says to call them or call 911.

For the full list of AAA’s Winter Car Care Tips to keep for keeping your vehicle running smoothly, head here.