BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fate of the Great Northern Grain Elevator is still up in the air.
A judge earlier this week would not stand in the way of demolition, but preservationists are still trying. New York State Senator Sean Ryan will join preservationists Sunday morning at 10 in an attempt to save the abandoned building. The owner, ADM, has been cleared to start the tear-down as early as Monday, but it is not likely any walls would come down before then.
It is estimated that complete demolition could take about six months.
Preservationists to gather in attempt to save Grain Elevator
