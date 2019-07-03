President Trump bashes New York State with complaint that sounds familiar to many residents

President Donald Trump asserts that “people are fleeing New York like never before” as he turned his attention this week to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James.

Using a standby for him, a “political Witch Hunt,” he said the state’s Democratic administration is “harassing all of my New York businesses in search of anything at all they can find to make me look as bad as possible.”

The attorney general is suing the Trump Foundation, alleging it should pay a fine of as much as $5.6 million over allegations in a state lawsuit that he used his charity to further his presidential campaign.

While Cuomo told reporters Trump is letting “his paranoia” get the better of him, James quote-tweeted Trump to say she has a sworn duty to uphold state law and also chided him, saying that she has a name.