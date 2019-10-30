President Trump says Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia has his vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB)–David Bellavia is not running for congress, but if he did, he’d certainly have the backing of the commander-in-chief.

President Trump voiced his support for the local medal of honor recipient tonight at a Medal Of Honor ceremony in Washington.

After months of speculation, Bellavia announced earlier this month that he would not enter the race to replace Chris Collins in congress, but tonight, President Trump reignited the calls for him to become a candidate for office.

“David Bellavia, I heard you’re going to be running for office someday, I’ll tell you what, he has my vote. Have a brave politician for a change right? Thank you, David,” Trump said.

Earlier this month, Bellavia said he would not run due to his commitments to the army and other business ventures.