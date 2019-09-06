Presidio Place homeowners left with debris after Town of Amherst has dead ash trees removed

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–How would you like to look out your window and see this mess just beyond your backyard every day?

It is the debris left after the Town of Amherst had hundreds of dead ash trees removed along Youngs Road at the homeowners’ request

Back in April, homeowners along Presidio Place were upset any of these big dead ash trees could fall on their homes and cause serious damage or worse. So they Called 4 Action.

The Town of Amherst hired a tree service and now most of the dead ash trees, laid to waste by the emerald ash borer beetle, have been removed. For the homeowners, paradise lost.

The trees and other vegetation has provided a buffer for the Presidio Place homeowners blocking the sights and the noise of busy Youngs Road.

Town officials assured them the dead trees would be replaced by a berm and new trees, but they got a shock at the town board meeting earlier this week.

To their utter disappointment, the homeowners learned this buffer is restricted federal wetlands.

Highway Superintendent Pat Lucey told us, the town property is not officially wetlands, but this report puts them on notice, the Army Corps of Engineers could make that designation at any time.

Wetlands so restricted in residential areas you can’t even cut your grass.

The US Army Corps of Engineers regulates federal wetlands, and Highway Superintendent Pat Lucey said he plans to ask the Corps to officially designate the town-owned buffer as wetland, so there are no more surprises.