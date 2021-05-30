Pride Month: Local artist, along with dozens of local businesses take part in Niagara Pride fundraiser “WNY Shopping with Pride”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Art comes to life inside James.Kreate art studio on 935 Tonawanda Street in Buffalo.

The artist Jimmy Konidis transforms common household items like windows, doors, chairs and even showers into art.

“I really enjoy not looking at furniture as something that’s just functional. I like to think of it as functional art,” said Jimmy Konidis, creator at James.Kreate. “I know that my pieces can be very polarizing or different, which I kind of like. I don’t want to be in the middle of the road. I either want you to love it or hate it.”

James.Kreate is participating in Niagara Pride’s fundraiser “WNY Shopping with Pride.”

The fundraiser is in honor of Pride Month, which starts in June. Nearly 40 local businesses in both Erie and Niagara county are donating a portion of their sales from June 4th through June 12th to Niagara Pride.

The organization was created a few years ago to reach out to members of the LGBTQ community both in Niagara Falls and Niagara County.

“We wanted to feature LGBTQ+ owned businesses and allied businesses and have customers come patron them, letting people know that they are there and they’re part of the community.” Ronald Piaseczny president of Niagara Pride.

For more information: http://niagarapride.org/pride2021

Burning Books — 420 Connecticut St, Buffalo

Café 59 — 62 Allen St, Buffalo www.cafe59.com

James.Kreate — 935 Tonawanda St, Buffalo www.jameskreate.com

Mojo Market — 3030 Delaware Ave, Buffalo www.mojomarket.com

RRR Tours and Travel — 48 Choate Ave, Buffalo www.rrrtoursandtravel.com

Schulze Vineyards & Winery — 2090 Coomer Rd, Burt www. schulzewines.com

Buffalo Metropolitan Acupuncture — 2940 Delaware Ave, Kenmore www.buffalometroacu.com

Fig Tree Patisserie — 3062 Delaware Ave, Kenmore www.figtreepatisserie.com

Nails Unveiled — 713 Pavement Rd, Lancaster www.colorstreet.com/bethduszynski

Soully Created– 744 Center St, Lewiston www.soullycreated.net

Busy Bee Bookstore — 209 Washburn St, Lockport www.busybeebookstore.com

The Holy Grail — 38 Main St, Lockport

Jay Bird Antiques at the Forsyth Tavern — 5182 Ridge Rd, Lockport www.forsythtavern.com

Toys from LO & LO’S ARCADE MANIA — 54 Pine St, Lockport

Destination Niagara USA — 10 Rainbow Blvd, Niagara Falls

Power City Eatery — 444 3rd St, Niagara Falls www.powercityeatery.com

The Delightful Octopus — 78 Webster St, North Tonawandawww.delightfuloctopus.com

Martinsville Soapworks– 88 Webster St, North Tonawanda www.MartinsvilleSoapworks.com

Pulp 716 Coffee and Comic — 31 Webster St, North Tonawanda www.pulp716.com

Spiritually Rooted — 90 Webster St, North Tonawanda www.Spirituallyrooted.com

Twin City Massage — 510 Oliver St, North Tonawanda

The Vegan Grocery Store — 342 Oliver St, North Tonawanda www.thevegangrocerystore.com

Wicked Memories — 408 Oliver St, North Tonawanda https://linktr.ee/Meltingmemoriesafterdark

Witter’s Sports Bar and Grill– 300 Oliver St, North Tonawanda www.Wittersbar.com

Pothos Juice Bar — 6505 Campbell Blvd, Lockport www.pothosjuicebar.com

Uncle G’s Ice Cream — 7030 Washington Street, Lockport www.unclegsicecream.com

Black Sheep Market — 71 Main Street Tonawanda www.facebook.com/blacksheepmainst.com

Championship Martial Arts — 3173 Eggert RoadTonawanda www.championshipmartialarts716.com

Bound and Branch Photography — 40 Gardenville Parkway W, Suite 231West Seneca www.boundandbranch.com

The Cheesy Chick Food Truck and Café — www.thecheesychickbuffalo.com

Shish Kabob Heaven — Shish Kabob Heaven

Buffalo Bitty Bombs — www.buffalobittybombs.com

Heavenly Little Bites — Heavenly Little Bites

K-Shine LLC — www.kshinelife.com

Niagara Falls Tourist Homes Association — www.nftha.org

Robin’s $5 Jewelry Shop — www.paparazziaccessories.com/408112/

Tastefully Simple www.tastefullysimple.com/web/spatterson3