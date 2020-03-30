Pridgen in good spirits, but “ready to burst out” of isolation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When he posted a video on Facebook over the weekend, Buffalo Common Councilman Rev. Darius Pridgen told the world he had been diagnosed with coronavirus. On Monday, he told News 4 he was feeling better.

“Today is one of my better days,” he said in a FaceTime interview.

Pridgen says his temperature has been normal for three days now, though he remains in isolation. The common council’s president is hopeful he’s nearing the end of this chapter of his life.

“Hey man, I’ve been ready,” he said. “I’m ready to burst out of my bedroom.”

Pridgen is one of 443 people in Erie County, as of Monday afternoon, who know firsthand what it feels like to be positive for COVID-19. He doesn’t know specifically where or how he contracted it. And he isn’t exactly investigating.

“I try not to spend too much time trying to figure that out because I have so many people around me who have also contracted it,” Pridgen said. “Instead of trying to pick ‘eeny, meeny, miny, moe’ we’re all just taking care of one another.

“One of my adult sons did contract the virus also. One of my other adult children was hospitalized last night.”

One of the last times Pridgen was in public, nearly two weeks ago, he says he was at True Bethel Baptist Church, where he serves as pastor. It was for a funeral.

“People were social distanced,” Pridgen said, adding he made the decision to begin self-isolating roughly 12 days ago. “Obviously you speak to people. You greet people.

“We’ve been very, very careful and even more careful now.”

The reverend added it’s unfortunate that this is all happening during the Easter season. With the church’s sanctuary closed, he is working on new ways to interact with his congregation.