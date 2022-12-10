BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier priest has been placed on leave for an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday.

They said after they received a complaint, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi was placed on leave by Bishop Michael Fisher. Before he was placed on leave, Melfi was temporary administrator at Our Lady of the Angels in Cuba and St. Patrick in Belfast and Fillmore. All of them are located in Allegany County.

They say the investigation is ongoing.