BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced Thursday that they have placed a retired priest on administrative leave.
The diocese say they placed Rev. Joseph Vetter on administrative leave after receiving a child sexual abuse complaint.
Vetter will remain on leave as an investigation into the complaint continues.
If you have any information to specific to clerical abuse, call victim assistance coordinator at 716-895-3010.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.