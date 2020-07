(WIVB)–The COVID-19 pandemic led prisons across the state to suspend visitation for inmates.

Now the Office of Corrections has issued guidelines for visits to resume.

Visiting rooms will be limited to half of normal capacity.

Outside visiting areas will be used when weather permits.

Masks will be required, and cannot have pictures or words on them.

Visitors will have to fill out a questionnaire and have their temperatures checked.

These procedures take effect next week.