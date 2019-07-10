Production of A Quiet Place Part II begins in WNY

(WIVB)– Production of A Quiet Place Part II has finally begun in Western New York, according to Empire State Development.

Paramount Pictures is expected to hire over 400 people in the area and invest more than $10 million into the area’s economy.

“Film productions stimulate economic growth and job creation in Upstate New York, and A Quiet Place Part II will continue the trend by creating 400 hires and investing over $10 million,” Empire State Development President and CEO Howard Zemsky said.

Crews will film for 35 days in Erie County and 10 days in Chautauqua County.

President of Physical Production for Paramount, Lee Rosenthal says, “Paramount is thrilled to be returning to Buffalo, a city with ideal backdrops for this film as well as access to fantastic local partners and talented crew.”

Paramount plans to release the film on March 20, 2020.