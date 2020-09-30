Project set to spruce up Central Terminal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-Leaders from the Central Terminal Restoration corporation are looking for your input as they give the historic landmark on the East Side a facelift.

“Many people have worked for many years to save the Terminal,” said Paul Lang, Chair of the Central Terminal Restoration Corp. “This plan will be an opportunity to knit community hopes, values, concerns and opinions into the future reuse of the Buffalo Central Terminal in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.”

The first of four meetings about plans to spruce up the central terminal are being held next week.

Organizers want to make it a year-round, regional venue and ensure the building and its future uses are better incorporated in the community.



The meeting will take place virtually next Thursday at 6 p.m.