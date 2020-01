BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The federal government is seeking prison time for Cameron Collins, the son of Chris Collins, for the insider trading that both were convicted of.

In a letter to the judge, prosecutors said Cameron exploited his father’s breach of trust for his own benefit, which is a crime that warrants prison time.

The guidelines are between 37 and 46 months.

Cameron Collins’ sentencing is scheduled for Thursday of next week.