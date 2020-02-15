Protest may cause Rainbow Bridge delays

Breaking News
NIAGARA FALLS, (WIVB)–The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission and local police are warning travelers of possible delays on the Rainbow Bridge Sunday.

Officials say that the Wet’suwet’en Nation, a Canadian native people, is planning a protest from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m on the Canadian side of the bridge, over a proposed pipeline that would be built through their territory.

If you are planning to travel through the area officials are suggesting that you use the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge as an alternate route.

