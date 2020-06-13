Protesters announce plan to occupy Niagara Square until Deyanna Davis is released

In this June 5 photo, protesters stand outside Buffalo City Hall . Black Lives Resists in the Rust has said in a statement that protesters will occupy Niagara Square until Deyanna Davis is released.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Protesters are occupying Niagara Square to demand the release of Deyanna Davis, the woman accused of driving the SUV that hit law enforcement officers during a Bailey Avenue protest at the beginning of the month.

Davis is facing multiple felony charges including aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon. Her bail was set at $200,000.

Deyanna Davis is a mother of four. She was just arraigned on Felony charges for striking officers with her SUV on Monday night ⁦@news4buffalo⁩ pic.twitter.com/A83ggozZ8h — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) June 3, 2020

She was coming from a funeral event at the time of the crash.

Davis was shot and arrested during a protest against police brutality centering viral police beating of Quentin Suttles in Buffalo.

“Davis is being held in Erie County Holding Center when she should be at home healing. Residents will occupy Niagara Square until Davis is released,” a press release from Black Love Resists in the Rust said.