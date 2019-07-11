Protesters taken away by police after sitting down and blocking busy Buffalo intersection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Protesters with the Close the Camps Coalition took a demonstration near the local Department of Homeland Security office into the streets of downtown Buffalo, with people blocking traffic from crossing the busy intersection of Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street.

Around 3 p.m., police officers who were lined up across Chippewa began taking protesters away, with the heels of some dragging across the pavement. Nine people in total were arrested.

The stated reason behind the protest was to demand the closure of the migrant detention camps at the southern U.S. border. Members of the Buffalo chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, Justice for Migrant Families WNY, and the New York Immigration Coalition were included in the group of protesters.

Organizers said about 200 people took part in the protest overall.

“We are here to demand action from our leaders,” stated protest organizer Rachel Ablow, “As an American Jew, I am horrified to see history repeating itself and feel compelled to join many others, including Holocaust survivors, in demanding the closure of the camps. We cannot stand by while families are separated, children die alone, and people are dehumanized.”

The protesters called on Senator Charles Schumer to take action, citing a Department of Homeland Security report on the camps’ poor conditions.