Protesters gather in Orchard Park, rallying against COVID-19 restrictions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A group of protesters gathered in Orchard Park on Monday to protest COVID-19 restrictions coming from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Business owner Robby Dinero said the rules are causing pain and uncertainty.

#HappeningNow: A group of protestors have gathered on Southwestern Blvd in Orchard Park to rally against @NYGovCuomo’s shut down orders. pic.twitter.com/zHxYHBdnAq — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) November 23, 2020

“Everybody has been affected to a degree,” Dinero said. “Some people are getting hit much harder than others. I’m doing pretty well- a lot of businesses are holding tight, but how long are we going to be able to sustain this? So futures are pretty uncertain for people.”

The protest was held near Dinero’s gym, Athletes Unleashed.

That’s where two sheriff’s deputies and a health worker recently got into a confrontation with people protesting COVID-19 restrictions.