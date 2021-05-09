Protestors continue their calls to reopen the northern border

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Demonstrators are keeping up their calls to reopen the northern border.

Protesters gathered again at Pat Sole Park Sunday, as they’ve done for several Sundays. They’re asking for the United States and Canadian governments to find a solution so they can see their loved ones.

In just the past week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer began calling on leaders from both nations to hammer out a deal and let vaccinated people cross.

“They give us such good hope, such powerful hope for the future of reopening up this bridge so family members can be together. And if there’s anything we can do join forces with them, we will help in anyway we can,” said Merton Labounty.

The border has been closed for almost 14 months.

The current ban on travel is set to expire on May 21.