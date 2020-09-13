Protests in Batavia to reopen nursing homes

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Protesters in Genesee County are calling on Governor Cuomo to open up nursing homes to visitors.

Demonstrators rallied outside Batavia City Hall Saturday demanding better conditions for their loved ones. Advocate Beverly Noody helped organize the protest. News 4 spoke to her earlier this week, as part of a special report about the state’s nursing home policies during the pandemic. Noody says the current conditions are like a prison for residents.



“There’s no church service, no group activities, they aren’t allowed to eat in the dining room together, they have to space them out. No entertainment, no musical groups come in nothing. They have absolutely nothing to break up their day .”

Senator Gallivan says that the state’s guidelines keeping nursing homes closed to the public if they’ve had any cases in the last 28 days is too long. But, he calls that a separate issue which they are pursuing to change.