Protests over the death of George Floyd continue for a third day in Buffalo

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB)–Dozens of protestors filled Niagara Square Monday, holding signs many of which called for a meeting with Buffalo Police commissioner Byron Lockwood and Mayor Byron Brown.



Organizers say they wanted to hold the protest on the anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre which happened on this date in 1921.



They also wanted to hold another gathering in the wake of Saturday’s protest which turned violent at night.

Mercedes Overstreet, who brought everyone together today, says the problem was many on Saturday didn’t understand the purpose of the protest that change is needed but there is a way to bring about that change.

“They were children. There wasn’t anyone from our generation to tell them this is not how we do this. We have to put policies and laws in place, we have to talk to the mayor, we have to talk to the police commissioner. We have to have some type of conflict resolution and sit down at a round table to change lawfully to hold them accountable.”

Overstreet says she wants to raise attention to police brutality that happens here in the Queen City – she says George Floyd, the man who died in custody after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his kneck and sparked protests across the country – is just one story and represents so many others.

