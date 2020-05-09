Pucho Olivencia Center holds PPE and toy donation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local community center is coming together to help people affected by the pandemic. The Augustin Pucho Olivencia Community Center held two giveaways Saturday.



Volunteers distributed free masks and gloves to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. They also held a toy drive with the help of Fisher-Price and Watkins Glen.



Wilmer Olivencia says being in the City of Good Neighbors inspired them to give back.



“Whatever critical information that someone could use during this time. We decided to put it in a bag and give it away. We just want to practice safe social distancing making the importance of wearing masks and wearing gloves so we can get through this pandemic and get back to what we thought was normal.”

Olivencia says cars lined up around the block today so people could get their hands on personal protective equipment, demonstrating the need in the city