“Pure Talent and “Other-wordly” words used to describe the Niagara Falls visionary spiritual artist

Take a drive down Ontario Street in Niagara Falls and you’ll notice that there’s a house that’s not like any of the others.

It’s the Prophet Isaiah’s Second Coming House and it’s home to Isaiah Robertson and his wife Gloria.

Robertson died Jan. 25th and he’s leaving behind his colorful and spiritual symbols artwork. Robertson is visionary artist known for his nontraditional approach to spirituality and religion.



“Well, his message, he felt, was simple, and that the coming of the lord was soon, and that the cross meant that you didn’t have to come into the church to repent,” said Gloria Dolson Robertson, his wife. “And, that people could worship the lord on their terms.”



The house was a tourist attraction. People from all over the country would travel to Niagara Falls to take photos, pray and talk with the Robertson. An art professor from Pennsylvania was one of the people who came to visit.



“He’s one of the most otherworldly, and I mean that in a totally good way, people I’ve ever met,” said Fred Scruton Edinboro University. “He always seemed like he was living half in the spiritual realm and half in the realm that we live in. He was extremely serene.”



Robertson, who was from Jamaica, had no formal art training.



“It just seems like pure talent that came out of nowhere, because he didn’t do any preparatory sketches, he didn’t make any plans he just started working on this stuff,” said Scruton. “When you look at it, he’s working on the pieces one at a time. And, when you look at it, it’s remarkably integrated as a whole composition.”



Robertson’s family is holding viewing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Mt. Erie Baptist Church and a viewing from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 8 the funeral service will start shortly after.