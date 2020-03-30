1  of  2
Coronavirus
2 one-year-olds among 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  3
Live Now
White House Coronavirus task force holds Monday briefing More than 66,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NY News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 332 active closings. Click for more details.

Push Buffalo waives April rent for tenants

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Push Buffalo is canceling April rent for its tenants to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The organization runs affordable housing, predominately on the city’s West Side,

The decision to cancel rent will affect almost 100 apartments and five commercial tenants costing the organization about $44,000 dollars. Push Buffalo argues housing is a public health issue and it would be unethical to collect rent in this time of crisis.

The organization is calling on all developers to take similar steps during the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss