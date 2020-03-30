Push Buffalo waives April rent for tenants

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Push Buffalo is canceling April rent for its tenants to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The organization runs affordable housing, predominately on the city’s West Side,



The decision to cancel rent will affect almost 100 apartments and five commercial tenants costing the organization about $44,000 dollars. Push Buffalo argues housing is a public health issue and it would be unethical to collect rent in this time of crisis.

The organization is calling on all developers to take similar steps during the coronavirus pandemic.