WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Also happening this weekend is the Queen of Heaven Carnival in West Seneca.

Last night, people got to check out classic cars while enjoying food, rides, and music.

Organizers have worked year-round to put this big event together.

The carnival goes all weekend at Seneca Street and Mill Road and is one of the summer favorites.

Admission and parking are free.