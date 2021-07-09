Queen of Heaven Carnival kicks off 40th year

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2021 Queen of Heaven Carnival is happening this weekend in West Seneca. It’s the 40th anniversary of the Western New York tradition.

The carnival is also one of the first big events in the area since the pandemic.

Chairman Jerry Wiszalek said they were unsure whether they’d be able to hold the carnival until about a month ago. They originally got approval to have 5,000 people and a week later those restrictions were lifted. Organizers put this event together in three weeks time.

Wiszalek said there are some new food vendors to enjoy including a Chiavetta’s barbecue on Sunday. There will also be popular local bands, games, laser light shows, beer tents and the usual ride bracelets.

“To be able to renew all the acquaintances and friendships and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Queen of Heaven Carnival 2021 feels fantastic,” said Wiszalek.

Unvaccinated people will need to wear masks, but carnival staff won’t be checking. It will be on the honor system.

The carnival runs all weekend until Sunday.