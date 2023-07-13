BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a nerve wracking Sunday afternoon for two Buffalo-based contractors. They were working on a home in Orchard Park when they became the victims of swatting.

Tyrell Johnson says he was doing construction work on a home when police arrived, saying they were called to the home for a report that four Black males were holding an elderly man hostage.

Now the video of their encounter with police has gone viral, gaining more than 1.7 million views on TikTok.

“We got a call of four black males tying up an old male,” the officer in the video said. “I don’t know anything about that,” Johnson replied to the officer.

“I don’t really know how I felt to be honest. I was a little nervous. I was upset. I was confused. My emotions were kind of high,” Johnson told News 4.

He was working with his business partner Chris Radcliffe at the time of the encounter. Radcliffe was working in the back of the house at the time and says he immediately took off his headphones and put down his tools.

“As soon as I heard that, I just dropped my power tools because I’ve seen, you got stories of people of color getting shot for less than power tools in their hands,” Radcliffe added.

Johnson and Radcliffe were working on the gutters when police approached them with extreme allegations they knew nothing about. Officers say they suspected this to be a fake call in the video.

“That’s what I thought. You know what swatting is. That’s what we think it is. What is that? Where they call to have a police response to something,” the officer explained. “Sir, you have police here,” Johnson could be heard telling the homeowner.

Even though this turned out to be a fake call, it felt all too real for Johnson and Radcliffe. They say they are frustrated these types of calls continue to happen, but they are happy the encounter with authorities didn’t escalate further.

“Just the allegations they had just sounded wild in the first place. But they wasn’t disrespectful or aggressive in anyway, which I was happy and surprised by that,” Radcliffe said.

There have been several swatting calls like this across Western New York this year. In March, police in Buffalo, Lockport, Silver Creek and Olean responded to threats at local schools all on the same day, which law enforcement says pulls resources away from other emergencies.

“It’s extremely critical. There’s only a certain amount of resources to go around. If they’re being diverted to a nonsense or fictitious call, then they can’t respond to the actual calls for people who actually need help,” Capt. Warren Hawthorn, special operations with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Johnson and Radcliffe say they were both back working the very next day. Their goal is to spread kindness and positivity across their community.

“We have fun with our customers and with our jobs. This situation kind of threw us off, but like he said, it isn’t going to discourage us,” Radcliffe said.

“Have a conversation with me. Sit down with me. Pick my brain, I’ll let you. You’ll find out that I’m probably one of the best people you’ve ever met, but until you do that, you’ll never know,” Johnson concluded.

News 4 reached out to Orchard Park Police for comment on this story, but have not heard back.