Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation commits $10-million fund to Centennial Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– City of Buffalo officials have an update about the transformation of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation has committed $10-million to create a fund that will pay for the park’s yearly maintenance.

Leaders announced the park will be managed by a non-profit conservancy.

Mayor Byron Brown says the conservancy will be run by members of the community.

“While Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park will draw tourists from beyond Buffalo and Western New York. It’s first and foremost a people’s park.” City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown (D)

The conservancy will be run by a board of directors, who will come from the community. The major renovation of the park is expected to break ground next year.