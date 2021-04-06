Record number of coronavirus cases in Erie County schools last week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Last week, 504 coronavirus cases were identified in Erie County’s schools. The mark smashed the previous record of 306, which was set just the prior week.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said the positive cases for the week of March 28th through April 3rd were primarily identified in students, but some school staff members tested positive as well. She said the sources of infection range from spread at home to youth sports.

Our epidemiology school team managed more than 500 cases last week – it’s highest weekly total ever, 200 more than the previous week. These are primarily students. /10 pic.twitter.com/aa9KHRbyAM — Erie County Department of Health 😷 (@ECDOH) April 6, 2021

Burstein also said despite the record number of cases, schools can still be safe.

“They’re safe if you adhere to the preventive guidelines,” Burstein said. “They’re safe if kids are socially distanced. They’re safe if the kids are masking. They’re safe if the kids are making sure that there’s good disinfectant and the kids are washing their hands.

“They’re actually safer now that the weather if getting warmer.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday it appears as if we are in a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic.