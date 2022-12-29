BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The American Red Cross volunteers and staff will be distributing essential winter storm supplies to the community on Friday, Dec. 30.
The organization will be distributing a limited quantity of shovels, hats, gloves, rock salt and cases of water will be distributed with a limit of one of each per household.
The organization will be distributing supplies at the following locations and times:
- The Delavan-Grider Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon.
- The Hamburg Senior Center parking lot from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Red Cross distributing winter storm essentials
- Common Council President on blizzard aftermath
- Union: ‘Perfect storm’ exposed Southwest problems
- “Can you tell I’m fired up?”: Pries Avenue residents criticize City clean-up efforts
- Ohio measles outbreak may be fueled by vaccine misinformation, health official says: ‘We’re all going to pay dearly’
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.