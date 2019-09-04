Live Now
Updates from Georgia and South Carolina as Dorian inches up coast

Red Cross volunteers from WNY down south to help those in Dorian’s path

Local News

by: WIVB Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Red Cross volunteers from Western New York are already down south to help those in Dorian’s path.

Local Red Cross officials say volunteers are preparing evacuation shelters.

They also tell us you don’t have to go to these affected areas to make an impact.

The Red Cross says money and blood are two donations that will always make a difference.

“We were already in an emergency appeal for blood, now two dozen blood drives have already been canceled because of Dorian. So we would just encourage anyone who is in an unaffected area to make a donation,” Chief of Communications for the Red Cross Jay Bonafede said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss