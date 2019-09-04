Red Cross volunteers from WNY down south to help those in Dorian’s path

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Red Cross volunteers from Western New York are already down south to help those in Dorian’s path.

Local Red Cross officials say volunteers are preparing evacuation shelters.

They also tell us you don’t have to go to these affected areas to make an impact.

The Red Cross says money and blood are two donations that will always make a difference.

“We were already in an emergency appeal for blood, now two dozen blood drives have already been canceled because of Dorian. So we would just encourage anyone who is in an unaffected area to make a donation,” Chief of Communications for the Red Cross Jay Bonafede said.